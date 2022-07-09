SOMERSET 2021 Rogers Scholar and West Carter County High School student Leah Mays drew from the wise words of Mahatma Gandhi, “You must be the change you wish to see in the world,” for her community service project.
She organized a meeting with Carter County Middle School students to discuss some of the social problems they face every day.
“As an individual who has struggled with discrimination, cyber-bullying and personal mental health, advocating for local youth to be kind people to themselves and others meant a lot,” she said. “I could see the change in perspective in the students when they heard of the effects of hate.”
Graduates of The Center for Rural Development’s Rogers Scholars program are required to complete a community service project.
