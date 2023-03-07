ASHLAND Kentucky’s longest-serving House member now has a field office in downtown Ashland.
Hal Rogers, R-5th District, has been a congressman since 1981, when Jimmy Carter was finishing up his presidency.
The Dean of the House, the 85-year-old joked that his only duty now was to swear in the Speaker of the House. After he did just that with Kevin McCarthy, his job was done, he joked. “Now I’m just coasting,” he said in front of a sizable crowd on Monday afternoon at Broadway Square, near his new office.
Rogers said he is “thrilled to be in Ashland.” From 2012-22, Catlettsburg was part of Rogers’s district, but Ashland was not. Ashland became part of the 5th District in ’22.
“I’ve always admired the people of Ashland and the community,” Rogers said. “I’ve seen a spark here that is so refreshing. You’re saying, hey, we’re in the game, and we’re going to make some good things happen. … We’re beautifying our downtown, and we’re going to wire it, Internet-wise, and I want to be a part of the fun you’re having.”
Mayor Matt Perkins and Boyd County Judge-Executive introduced Rogers on Monday.
“I think of ‘Toy Story’ when I think of Congressman Rogers,” Perkins said. “You’ve got a friend in Hal, don’t you? Congressman, you’ve been an advocate for our people, the people of eastern Kentucky.”
Chaney said Boyd County is growing at an exponential rate, and “with the addition of this office and your support, the wind is at our backs,” Chaney said amid a powerful gust sweeping through the square.
Rogers talked about broadband, the opioid epidemic, education and the economy as primary issues with which he’s dealing.
“We’re facing very big challenges right now, with inflation as a heavy burden, and the debt ceiling crisis upon us,” Rogers said.
Specifically, the Ashland’s wastewater treatment plant is on Rogers’s radar. “Stay tuned,” he said.
Rogers said his new office is modernized and in the heart of downtown. He pointed out some of the office staff among those gathered on Monday.
“I’m honored to be the congressman for Ashland, Kentucky,” Rogers said. “I knew I’d be representing some of the best folks in the state. Whether I’m in D.C. or here at home in eastern Kentucky, you can count on me to fight for you.”
Rogers’s field office is at 341 16th Street in Ashland. Adam Rice is the field representative. Contact the office at (606) 792-6592.
(606) 326-2664 |