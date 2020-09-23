ASHLAND The Paramount Arts Center's special showing of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" will be at the Port of Ashland, allowing for a socially distanced event. This year marks the 45th anniversary of the release of the movie.
The R-rated event, set for 8:30 p.m. Oct. 10, also will offer a meet and greet with Barry Bostwick, who portrayed Brad Majors in the movie. Bostwick will autograph an item and pose for a socially distanced photo. Cost is $85 for a ticket, prop bag and the meet and greet. The offer is limited to 150 and must be ordered through the PAC box office by calling (606) 324-0007 or in person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.
However, admission and a prop bag only is $30 and general admission with no prop bag is $25. A limited number of prop bags will be available at the door.
Another special facet of the show: A shadow cast will perform on stage in front of the screen. A costume contest also is planned.
Following the showing, Bostwick will speak about being in the movie and reveal behind-the-scenes stories about working with Susan Sarandon, Tim Curry and others.
For more information or for tickets, call the PAC box office at (606) 324-0007.
