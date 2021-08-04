ASHLAND Fourteen-year-old Gracie Howard ecently went to her first concert at the Paramount Arts Center to see the southern rock band Black Stone Cherry.
The event was memorable in the way only a first live concert can be, but it was made much more memorable for Howard by the fact that her great-grandmother, Belva Vanbibber Simpson, was her companion for the concert.
“I had never been to a concert before, and it was great,” Howard said. Her great-grandmother being with her made it a wonderful experience, she added. Howard’s grandmother, Jana Mullholand, said this was not a unique occurrence, and referred to the pair as each other’s “partners in crime.”
“They do everything together,” Mullholand said.
Simpson is active in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and takes every opportunity to do everything with them. The recent concert at the Paramount, though Howard’s first show, was actually the third time Simpson had been to see the band live. She had seen them two other times with other family members, though she commented that the Paramount itself was a wonderful venue.
“It might be unheard of for an 85-year-old woman to go to a rock concert,” she said. “But I really enjoyed it, and the Paramount was just a beautiful place.”
The only drawback to the concert, Simpson said, was that she couldn’t get up as easily from her seat as everyone else did for the high-energy performance.
“But I see him a lot on Facebook, and he sends me tapes all the time,” she said. The person Simpson referred to is Ben Wells, a guitarist and backup vocalist for the band, who is the nephew of Simpson’s late husband.
“He’s a bouncy little thing,” Simpson said of the vivacious Wells. “I tell him all the time that I wish I had his energy. And he is so talented.”
“All those boys are so talented, and they do a wonderful job,” Simpson said, sharing praise with not only Wells’ bandmates but the other bands as well.
Black Stone Sterry was formed in 2001 in Edmonton, Kentucky.
Though Simpson’s music of choice is country music, she said that she really enjoys all of Black Stone Cherry’s music, with her favorite song being “Blame it on the Boom Boom” from their third album, Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea.
“And the other two bands were good, too,” she said. “I could just sit back and turn off my hearing aids, but still hear everything just fine. I enjoyed it all, until it ended around 11 p.m. It was a bit past my bedtime, but it was worth it. There was a really good crowd there, and I think everyone had a good time.”
Simpson met with Wells before the concert, and brought him a few gifts, a banjo clock and a painting that his uncle had painted and was able to spend some time with him.
“He is such a sweet young man,” Simpson said. “And I am proud of him for his music and all the charity work he does, too,” she said. “I’m looking for them to come back, so we can all go hear them again.”
But in the meantime, she and her great-granddaughter are planning the next concert and are open to suggestions.