ASHLAND A double-header rock-and-roll show is coming to the Paramount Arts Center.
Great White and Slaughter will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the theater.
Grammy-nominated Great White charted two Top 40 hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100, with “Once Bitten, Twice Shy” and “The Angel Song.” They continued to release new material into the 1990s.
Band members include Andrew Freeman, vocals; Mark Kendall, guitars; Michael Lardie, guitars, keyboards; Audie Desbrow, drums; and Scott Snyder, bass.
Slaughter has sold more than 5 million records world wide. The band is best known for hits such as “Up All Night,” “Spend My Life” and “Fly to the Angels.” For more about the band, visit slaughterusa.com.