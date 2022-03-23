GREENUP
Winston Hilton will preach at 7 p.m. today at Rockdale Freewill Baptist Church on Shopes Creek Road.
Johnny Stapleton is pastor.
Author signing
will be Saturday
ASHLAND
West Virginia author Matt Browning will sign copies of his book, “The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide,” from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Conquest Books.
The book is an encyclopedia of “the who, the how, and the ha!” of thousands of topical jokes from the show’s 180 episodes.
“I’ve been watching The Golden Girls since it was released, and in many ways it is timeless, but there are so many references to then-current people, places and events that really anchor it in its 1980s-1990s era,” Browning said. “This book is meant to serve as a guide so viewers can follow along and come to understand those dated jokes as they were meant to be understood.”
The book, structured episode by episode, features snippets of dialogue to provide context to the reference, followed by an explanation. An alphabetical index is also included. The book was released last fall from Lyons Press, an imprint of Rowman & Littlefield. It retails for $24.95.
The book store is at 323 15th St.
Soup bean lunch
this Thursday
CATLETTSBURG
Catlettsburg United Methodist Church will host a soup bean luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Cost is $6 per order.
Dine-in, carry-out and city business delivery are available. Contact the church at (606) 739-4790.
The lunch includes soup beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, dessert and drinks.
God Factor
marks anniversary
SOUTH POINT
The God Factor Ministries will celebrate its 10th anniversary Saturday and Sunday at the Tri-State Worship Center at 901 Solida Road.
Services will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday and will include an appreciation for Minister Larry Medcalf. Various speakers, musicians and Praise Dance Ministry from the Christ Temple Church in Ashland are scheduled to participate.
At 6 p.m. there will be a free concert featuring Pastor Stephen Thomas, Jr. of Pittsburgh, Big Branch Praise Team of Chesapeake, Friends of the God Factor and dance ministry by Timmy Jones.
Service will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday with guest Rev. Ken Weems, music by Tri-State Worship Center Praise Team, New Joy Gospel Singers of Columbus and dance ministry by the Christ Temple Church, Ashland.
Ukraine prayer
service today
ASHLAND
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will host a candlelight prayer service for peace in Ukraine and the world at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The in-person event also will be live on Facebook.
For more information, call the church office at (606) 324-5335.
The church is at 1930 Winchester Ave.