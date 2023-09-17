ASHLAND Dave Moody doesn't just fondly remember the emergence of the rock band KISS; he lives it.
Moody portrays Gene Simmons in the show Hairball, coming to the Paramount Arts Center at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22.
Heavy on pyrotechnics, Hairball gives the audience a taste of several bands from the 1970s and '80s, with cover bands for groups like Twisted Sister, Quiet Riot, Cinderella, Van Halen, Alice Cooper and AC/DC.
In fact, Moody has been to Ashland before, fronting Thunderstruck, the AC/DC tribute band that played on the Ashland Riverfront in 2019.
"It's a celebration of everything '70s and '80s," Moody said. "Full pyro, makeup, five video walls. I wear more makeup than your mom, your aunt and your sister combined."
Each show includes 12 or so characters, with three singers performing. "It's a full arena production, so over the top," Moody said. "It's a rock-and-roll smorgasbord, 16 concerts in one night. ... You'll love the spectacle of it all."
Moody's description of the process of switching characters sounds like method acting: "When you throw on the costume, you can see why their persona came out the way it did," he said. "It is a transformation. You put on the Gene makeup and start making faces he made and you see it. You feel powerful."
Of course, audience response is everything.
"To get to do those things, blowing a flame 30-feet across the stage, people lose their minds," he said. "It's just so awesome. It's an incredible amount of fun."
As much fun as it is to be Gene Simmons, Moody said he can't pick a favorite.
"It's like picking your favorite kid," he said. "It's hard to pick one. One minute, it's cool to be Gene and then you're Dee Snider singing two of the biggest songs that ever came out. Then Alice Cooper and then Brian Johnson. How do you pick?"
Moody's ties to eastern Kentucky extend beyond the stage. His mother hails from Prestonsburg, plus he made some friends in Ashland when he played bass for Billy Ray Cyrus, including Steve French, Corky Holbrook, Roger Cordle and John Griffiths.
"Going to Ashland is like an amazing reunion," he said. "I have great friends there to this very day."
As for the upcoming show, Moody said he expects a sellout crowd. "I want you to come out and raise your beers and sing your choruses to your favorite songs," he said, adding Hairball attracts fans of all ages. "It's generational at this point — fathers, sons, grandfathers — from everybody getting their teeth to everybody losing their teeth."
