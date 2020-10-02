Ashland’s Tiffany Black is among 39 credit union professionals and volunteers announced as a 2020 Credit Union Rock Star by Credit Union Magazine’s editorial team, according to a press release.
The Credit Union Rock Stars program recognizes outstanding credit union professionals and volunteers from a wide range of disciplines who use their unique strengths to advance the mission of their credit unions. This year’s winners were selected for their exceptional creativity, innovation and passion, according to the release.
Black, a manager at Members Choice Credit Union in Ashland, is featured in the magazine published by CUNA (Credit Union National Association).
“We’ve been witnessing first-hand the impact that credit union employees are making during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Ann Hayes Peterson, vice president of publishing at CUNA and editor-in-chief of Credit Union Magazine. “This year’s class of Credit Union Rock Stars elevates their commitment and compassion to members, community, and their own staff during this trying year.”
“Truly, I don’t think there could be a better time to be a part of the credit union movement than these past six months,” said Theo Curey, president of Credit Union Solutions at Fiserv. “There have been easier times for all of us, but few that have so magnified the spirit of comradery and service that are at the center of this industry. This year’s class of Rock Stars has a lot to do with that.”
The Rock Stars will be profiled in a special issue of Credit Union Magazine. Visit news.cuna.org/rockstar for a list of winners and their stories.