FLATWOODS Flatwoods police officer Tommy Robinson is home.
Three weeks after a Catlettsburg man, according to police, fired a bullet through Robinson’s neck, the beloved law enforcer returned to a warm, emotional reception involving a large portion of the community.
A first-responder escort guided Robinson from the Industrial Parkway along U.S. 23. From there, the cavalcade traveled to Pond Run Road in Raceland, and then to Lexington Avenue and Argillite Road in Flatwoods. It winded through Flatwoods and into Russell, where at the summit of Red Devil Hill, Russell students of all ages lined along the sidewalks, displayed signs and cheered on a hometown hero.
Robinson and the rest of the back-the-blue crew eventually made their way across the flyover into downtown Russell.
“Thank you all for all the support today,” wrote Emily Robinson, Tommy’s daughter, on Facebook. “Dad is home and resting now! I’m so glad he’s back! Sending love from the Robinson family to everyone who was there or there in spirit today!”
Jon Smithers is suspected of shooting Robinson on Monday, May 2, at around 2:40 a.m. when he responded to a suspicious person call at Bayberry Townhomes on E Street in Flatwoods.
Among a plethora of other charges, Smithers has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer.
Robinson recovered from emergency surgery, and had about an 11-day stay in Cabell Huntington Hospital before he was transported to Lexington for rehabilitation.
Local businesses, schools, churches, law enforcement agencies and other organizations have showered Robinson and family with support.