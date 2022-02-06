Local woman Alexis Robinson is far from on the ropes in her boxing career. Recently Robinson won both of her fights and took the top prize in her category at the Toughman contest in Huntington. Those wins were followed up by another victory — beating a returning champion in Clarksburg — and will be followed by more bouts in the future to build her reputation as a fighter to watch. Robinson already possessed a strong work ethic going into her first fight, and ethic built by being a collegiate athlete at University of Colorado for four years in basketball, then following that up by playing hoops overseas.
This experience built a certain mental and physical toughness into the 24-year-old Robinson, a toughness her trainer Jeremy Bates said is exactly what he was looking for in a potential boxer.
“As far as talent goes, she’s world class now,” Bates said. “And she puts in the work every day to get better. And that’s a good thing because I’m not going to pamper someone just because they are a girl,” he said. That, he added, is definitely not something the young woman from Ashland requires.
Bates said he had tried several times in the past to train female boxers, and that it has failed because until Robinson began training, the potential boxers lacked the raw grit the sport demands.
“I can be harsh at times. But boxing is a harsh sport, and Alexis is the first female boxer that realizes I am not just being harsh, but telling her truths she needs to hear,” Bates said. We’re not playing here. And sometimes it’s really not fun. But the hard work and the training has its rewards. I can tell her just like it is without holding back — and I think she respects that.”
“You have to embrace the grind,” trainer Bill Brock said, echoing Bates’ thoughts. Both trainers say that fights are actually won through the preparation it takes, and from learning over the course of hundreds if not thousands of hours to become an athlete to reckon with. Brock said Robinson spends hours every day to do just that. He added that one impressive thing about the young boxer is she never complains. She is just driven to become a better boxer tomorrow than she was today.
Robinson herself said that she is learning something every day, and said that the worst thing about her first fight in Huntington was that it was nerve-wracking going into it.
“But that was only because I had never done this before. I knew what to expect, but I had never done that before, so it was a little nerve-wracking.” Robinson obviously overcame the unease, and went on to win her first fight in the first round with a knockout. Her second fight went the full three rounds, at one minute each round, and she won that bout to take the title.
“It’s a long minute,” Robinson laughed, acknowledging that some might not think that time was extensive.
“I think those fights have made my training easier because now I know more about what I’m doing, why I’m doing it, and how to apply everything they are teaching me,” Robinson said. “And I have learned that I really love the sport and want to do it every day now. There’s no question about it at all. I want to be a professional boxer, and I am building my life around that.”
In the meantime she said her training is helping her stay focused and helping her navigate the inevitable “storm” of life. “It’s helping me stay in the eye of the storm,” Robinson said. “That’s where the focus is.”
Robinson’s manager is Corky Salyer, owner of Fitness World. He said he believes Robinson has the potential to achieve that goal, and he is committed to helping her do just that.
He is in her corner, but like Bates, he refuses to “sugar coat” anything. “If things fall into place then we’ll be touching something in a year and a half,” Salyer said. “But that being said, a minor belt is possible by this time next year.” His reasoning, he said, was that major belts require travel and competing against world class female fighters who, at this point in time, he said are coming from places like Brazil, Indonesia and Colombia.
”It seems like the top three in every category are outside of America,” Salyer said. “And right now they seem to be producing a grittier fighter than the United States.”
The uphill battle is something that Robinson seems unconcerned by. She is focusing on learning and improving while training with Bates and Brock at Fitness World, and isn’t the slightest bit daunted by one day standing in the ring with world class boxers. Instead, she is looking forward to that day and focusing on being more than ready. Robinson doesn’t simply want to win. She wants to be a champion.