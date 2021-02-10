CATLETTSBURG A man accused of getting in a tussle with a sheriff’s deputy in order to run off with some purloined goods from Rural King is among those indicted last week in Boyd County.
Jason S. Morris, 41, of Huntington, was stopped Jan. 28 after being spotted donning a large Carhart inside the store with bulges, as well as a new pair of boots, according to a Boyd County criminal citation. When Morris refused to quit sticking his hands inside his pockets, the deputy tried to detain him for officers’ safety, court records show.
Morris pulled away from the deputy and got into a struggle as he tried to make it out of the door with the stolen goods, records show.
The deputy wound up Tasing Morris to settle him down, the citation shows.
According to a Boyd County grand jury, struggling with a deputy in order to make off with stolen goods is considered second-degree robbery. The indictment defines the offense as using physical force when in the course of committing a theft.
That’s a class C felony, punishable with between five and 10 years in prison.
In addition to the robbery charge, the grand jury also indicted Morris on a resisting arrest charge.
An indictment is merely an accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following folks were indicted by the grand jury last week:
• Gabriel I. Adkins, 41, Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promotion of contraband.
• Alexis L. Sample, 28, of Arlington, Texas, and Charlotte I. Moore, 28, of Grand Prairie, Texas, were indicted in two separate cases. In one case, Sample was indicted on one count of third-degree burglary, while Moore was indicted on one count of theft by deception. In the other case, both women were indicted on one count each of theft by deception.
• Gary E. Willis, 49, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, was indicted on one count of possession of burglary tools and one count of third-degree burglary.
• Amanda Spencer, 35, of Ashland, and Jonna D. Turley, 43, of Ironton, were indicted together on one count each of first-degree possession of heroin (first offense). Additionally, Turley was indicted on a third-degree burglary charge, while Spencer was indicted on a shoplifting in excess of $500 charge.
• Tyler A. Williams, 30, of Nitro, West Virginia, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of heroin (first offense) and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
(606) 326-2653 |