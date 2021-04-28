LOUISA Louisa Police are asking for the public’s assistance in the investigation of a Tuesday robbery and public defecation at the town’s Walgreens.
At 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, a shoeless white male with dark hair wearing white shorts entered the store and wielded a knife, demanding various medications, according to a press release issued by Louisa Police Chief Gregg Fugitt.
Police said the man soiled himself before fleeing from the scene in a 2002 purple/blue Nissan Xterra, with a WV license plate number 7SL910.
The SUV has also been linked to a theft complaint in Wayne County, West Virginia, according to police.
The case is being worked by Det. Hunter James and Patrol Officer Teddy Newsome, with the assistance of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with any information should contact the Louisa Police Department at (606) 638-4058 or email the investigating officers at hjames@louisapd.org or tnewsome@louisapd.org.