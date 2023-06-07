Here are spots where road work will occur this week:
Boyd County
Ky. 3: Drainage and slip repairs between Spurlock Hill and Indian Trail, milepoint 11-11.5, now underway. Road closed, day and night, through June 16. Detour via Ky. 180, I-64, U.S. 23.
U.S. 60 (Coalton to Cannonsburg): Road reconstruction continues along 4 miles of U.S. 60 between I-64 at Coalton and the Cannonsburg Ky. 180 intersection. Lane shifts, daily flagged traffic, narrow travel lanes, speed limit changes, blasting. Expect delays. Detours: Princeland Drive is closed, and detoured to Princess Drive. All Ky. 5 traffic is detoured to Princess Drive intersection.
Carter County
Ky. 7 (Pactolus-Iron Hill Road): Resurfacing between Ky. 1 and Ky. 9 (A-A), milepoints 10.9-16.6, should start by Wednesday with milling. Paving should be underway by Friday. Traffic should expect minor delays with one-lane, flagged traffic during work hours.
Greenup County
Ky. 10 (A-A Highway), Ky. 3307 (Whetstone): Blacktop patching. One-lane, flagged traffic possible at various locations. Use caution.
Ky. 1458 (Indian Run): Crack sealing operations. One-lane, flagged traffic. Use caution.
Lewis County
Ky. 8, Ky. 59, Various Routes: One-lane, flagged traffic for blacktop patching. Watch for signs, heed flaggers, use caution.
A-A Highway (Ky. 10): Ditch repairs in the Garrison area. Shoulder closures. Watch for trucks entering and leaving the highway, use caution.
Rowan County
Ky. 1274 (Pretty Ridge): Paving and shoulder work through Tuesday and Wednesday. One-lane, flagged traffic at times.
Ky. 377 (Cranston Road): Utility relocations between Ky. 32 and Triplett. Watch for lane closures, flagged traffic; take it slow.
I-64 Eastbound off ramp to Ky. 32: Pavement repairs at the Morehead exit will take place Wednesday and Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Shoulder closed, intermittent flagged traffic possible. Slow down, use caution in the work zone.
Coming Soon on Ky. 1167 (Dry Creek Road): Pavement repairs, paving from Ky. 519 to Clack Mountain East (mile markers 0-5).
Contract mowing
A-A Highway (Ky. 9 and Ky. 10): Contractors will mow roadsides in Mason, Lewis, Carter and Greenup counties from Cold Spring in northern Kentucky to Greenup. Watch for mowing crews on shoulders and near travel lanes; and drive with caution.
Motorists should also watch for lane closures and flagged traffic in all counties where crews are mowing roadsides along state highways, as well as for daily maintenance activities such as paint striping, pothole patching, ditching, and other repairs in District 9’s service area of Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties.
In addition to providing real-time traffic information online at GoKY.ky.gov or via Waze on your smartphone, the Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 updates road work on social media at Facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9 and at Twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling