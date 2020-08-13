ASHLAND Better keep your four-wheeler off the roads in Ashland, the city commission decided Thursday, amongst other items at the body’s “special-regular meeting.”
Four-wheelers and golf carts are already prohibited from paved roads by state law, according to City Attorney Jim Moore.
However, in a measure the attorney characterized as a “belt with suspenders” situation, the commission voted unanimously in a first reading on an ordinance banning the vehicles from being operated on city streets.
Prior to the vote, Commissioner Amanda Clark asked Moore why a new ordinance was needed since she thought one was already on the books. Moore said both the police department and the legal department agree that operating these types of vehicles on the roadways is illegal, but passing an ordinance would stop the debate with riders who say otherwise.
Chief Todd Kelley told the commission his officers have recently been dealing with reports of ATVs being ridden on city streets.
“We’ve had one DUI on one and we’re seeing kids under the age of 10 riding them, competing with cars,” he said. “These vehicles don’t have seat belts, so it doesn’t meet federal safety standards.”
Both Moore and the chief pointed out that if the city did allow ATVs and golf carts on the roads, it would be on the local government to conduct inspections on them. Moore said the resources aren’t there for that.
Commissioner Matt Perkins raised concerns about how this would affect the operation of golf carts during festivals in the city. Moore said the new ordinance has an exemption for golf carts and ATVs used by police or during festivals authorized by the city.
The vote is the first in the process to turn the proposal to law. With unanimous consent, it’s likely it will pass on the second reading.
During the reports portion of the meeting, Mayor Steve Gilmore said Broadway Square — formerly Judd Plaza — should be ready to go by mid-September. This week, plants were being installed in the square and the water fountain contractor was training city employees on how to trouble shoot the fountain in case of failure, Gilmore said.
City Manager Mike Graese reported that another filter at the water treatment should be running by next Monday. He said the new filters should increase the capacity at the plant.
The city commission also passed the following measures:
• Final reading on the $665,498 Simpson Road water line project.
• Final reading on the Pollard Mills Storm Drain Gutter, Curb, Sidewalk and Paving project. Cost is $385,061 from the CBDG fund.
• First reading on approval between the city and Ashland Independent school district for a school resource officer. The school system will pay half of the $81,000 salary/benefit package.
(606) 326-2653 |