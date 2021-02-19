Highway crews in northeast Kentucky focused on final snow cleanup and fallen tree removal in counties hardest hit by recent ice storms on Friday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Most highways were clear in Bath, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties. Some back roads were still being plowed and treated in Greenup, Rowan and other counties on Friday.
In Boyd, Carter and Elliott counties, where freezing rain downed trees and power lines, crews concentrated on cutting trees away from ice-covered roadways. During initial storms, workers cut paths along more than 30 tree-covered routes for emergency vehicle access and relief efforts.
In addition, chainsaw crews with the Kentucky Division of Forestry and contractors stayed busy as well.
Crews will continue tree and snow clearing operations through the weekend. Many roads could remain snow covered, and motorists are urged to use caution.
Visit http://goky.ky.gov or snowky.ky.gov for more information. Follow @KYTCDistrict9 on Twitter or visit the KYTC District 9 Facebook page.
Power update
Amanda Clark, who manages external affairs for Kentucky Power locally, said as of Friday morning, 26,000 customers in the service area were without power — 9,500 of them in Boyd County. About 332 poles were broken and 40 transformers are out of commission as of Friday, Clark said.
The hardest hit and biggest pockets of outages, Clark said, is the areas where Boyd, Carter and Lawrence counties meet.
Crews restored power to about 7,200 customers on Thursday. They will continue to work through the weekend to address power outages.
About 5,200 Lawrence County customers and 3,500 Carter County customers were without power as of Friday afternoon.
Estimated restoration times, as of Friday afternoon, were as follows: Olive Hill, Friday night; Ashland, Monday night; Grayson, Monday night; and Greenup County, Monday night. Restoration in Louisa could occur over the weekend.
Visit kentuckypower.com for more information.