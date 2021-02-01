Falling temperatures, snow bands could create slick travel, but state highway crews will remain on duty overnight to keep roadways passable as a winter storm continues to impact northeast Kentucky.
As of 4 p.m., road conditions were reported as mostly wet with possible slush in some areas. Air and pavement temperatures are averaging 29 to 33 degrees. Fast-moving bands of snow and temperatures falling into the low 20s could create icy road conditions overnight.
Salt truck and plow crews now on duty in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas, and Rowan counties will continue patrolling and treating highways tonight. A second shift will report at midnight and work through Tuesday morning. Motorists should remain on alert for slick travel conditions: Slow down, buckle up, leave a “space cushion” between vehicles for safe maneuverability, and give yourself extra travel time to arrive safely.
When snowstorms hit, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in affected counties are assigned 12-hour shifts to plow and treat state roadways on a priority basis – part of the Transportation Cabinet’s mission to keep traffic moving in a safe manner with an emphasis on maintaining mobility along critical corridors. Priority A routes include critical state routes and those most heavily traveled, such as interstates and main roads between counties or to hospitals, which receive the highest priority for snow-clearing efforts. Priority B and C routes include other important but lesser-traveled state routes.
During winter storm operations, Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 uses more than 75 snowplows and other equipment to keep 2,000 miles of northeast Kentucky state highways passable. You can learn more about Kentucky Transportation Cabinet snow removal efforts, and view snow removal priority routes, online at SnowKY.ky.gov.
For real-time traffic information or to keep up with snowfighters in your county, visit GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 9 updates on Twitter and Facebook at twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9 or facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9.