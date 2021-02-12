Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter said early Friday that road crews were still working to clear roads.
Carpenter said crews were fighting the re-freeze from slight thawing Thursday, and that he and Road Supervisor Joe Taylor were out again. Carpenter highlighted just how difficult ice and snow are to negotiate.
“We were over on Brush Creek this morning, at the bottom of the hill,” Carpenter said. “There were four vehicles down over the hill, and we were trying to get them out.”
Carpenter said county trucks came in and salted the road where the other vehicles, including a wrecker that had been called in, were stranded, but the process was slow.
“You have to give the salt time to work,” Carpenter said. “They (the truck driver) backed down the hill, salting as it went, then pulled back up and salted in that direction, too. And there are places like that everywhere in the county. We’re sending trucks in every direction, and we will get the roads clear. But it’s going to take a while.
“We have two funerals today on Little White Oak,” Carpenter said Friday. “One from Wright’s Funeral Home and one from Reed’s Funeral Home, so we are trying to get the roads to the cemeteries fixed. We sent a salt truck out that way to salt those hills again. It’s worse today that it was yesterday, because it’s slicker.”
Carpenter said with the bad weather and resultant power outages, he wanted to remind people that Greenup County is committed to keeping its residents safe and warm. Numerous places throughout the county are setting up warming station, and he even authorized Emergency Director Buford Hurley to open up the 911 center if needed, and to purchase cots if necessary.
“The reason I suggested that is the 911 Center has enough space to help people and still maintain social distancing,” Carpenter said. “We want to make sure we aren’t fixing one problem and causing another.”
Temperatures were expected to rise above the freezing mark on Friday, but were set to dip down after dark. Today’s forecasted high temperature is 36 degrees.
Carpenter said it would not be a good idea to assume the roads are clear because of that brief window and temporary thawing. “If you don’t absolutely have to be out, it’s best to stay home,” Carpenter advised.