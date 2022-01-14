With up to 10 inches of snow in the forecast for Sunday into Monday, road crews already the area are prepping up for another slick and frosty weekend.
State road crews are topping off fluids in the trucks, keeping the salt bins full and ensuring everything is in good working order on Friday, according to spokesman Allen Blair.
With the weather forecast being a bit unpredictable — there’s nothing set in stone on when the snow is expected to start — scheduling is still up in the air, Blair said.
“We’re going to get a better sense of the forecast mid-day on Saturday and from there we’ll have a better idea of having a schedule,” he said. “We’re going to have 12-hour shifts, 24-hour coverage once we’re activated. But we need to be smart about it, because we can’t have a shift sitting there for 10 hours, then have them change shift in the middle of the storm.”
Blair said another condition up in the air is how the snow will start — if the snow is preceded by rain as some forecasts are showing, that could put the skids on pretreatment, Blair said.
“With the forecasts we’re seeing, we’re probably not going to pre-treat the roads, because the rain will wash away the brine,” he said.
Unlike last week’s snow fall, Blair said the snow should fall at a much slower rate. While that can help keeping the roads maintained, it can be a double-edged sword if the storm stays long, Blair said.
“The issue is if you have snow coming down at an inch an hour, and you have a plow driving along at 30 mph, by the time he covers a 30-mile stretch, the beginning of that stretch already has an inch on it again,” he said.
In Boyd County, Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said seven out of eight trucks are ready for the road, with the eighth one back into service around either Saturday or Monday. Like the state, Chaney said his crews are also apprehensive about pretreating, citing the rain that could possibly come before the snow.
He said crews will be 24-hour shifts (12-hour shifts for two crews) in response to snow throughout the winter event.
“Remember this, we had to use four trucks during that ice storm because the single-axles were too tall,” he said. “Our crews can handle some snow easily. We have one of the best roads department in the state.”
In Greenup County, Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter said his “old and seasoned” crews are ready for the snow. He said on Friday, they were getting everything ready and the salt bins full.
“We’re good on equipment and our guys have been around a long time; they can take what comes at them and keep on moving,” he said. “They don’t get panicked. They just get the job done.”
Ashland City Manager Mike Graese said the city will be instituting its typical battle rhythm, dividing the city up into five zones, with one crew working each sector. A sixth truck will be floating all around the city, helping out where need be.
An equipment issue that took a truck off the road last snow has been fixed, Graese confirmed.
“We’re ready for it,” he said.
