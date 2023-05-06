Today’s River Town Fair in Vanceburg will feature more than 150 banners of hometown heroes who served their country.
According to Brenda Bear, one of the organizers, the town was up to 159 18-by-28-inch displays as of Monday. It’s part of the Military Heroes Banner Project.
Howard McCann, who was in the Army from 1968-70, is a Vanceburg native who lives in Dayton, Ohio. He has been spearheading the project on a voluntary basis.
According to McCann, at least 19 different wars or skirmishes are represented.
Mayor Dane Blankenship has said he’s proud of this project. It ranks up there in terms of importance in his four years in office.
He’s seen more visitors in the Vanceburg area over the last several weeks as more and more banners were installed.
“On Sundays, you see out-of-town cars, and you see people downtown taking pictures of grandkids underneath the flags,” Blankenship said. “It just means a tremendous amount.”
McCann credited the mayor for clearing the path for the project.
“Dane’s a heck of a guy,” said McCann, 75. “We had a meeting and off we go.”
One example of a family represented is three members of the Kirkendall clan on the same pole.
“The oldest one was in the Civil War,” McCann said. The other two served in World War I and World War II, respectively.
McCann’s own father in-law was a Pearl Harbor survivor from the Vanceburg area. He has a banner, too. His father in-law’s brother was in the Navy, and — as of early April — McCann had planned to get his banner alongside his father in-law’s.
Festivities begin at 10 a.m. today. The event will also feature local and regional artists, craftsmen, food trucks, small businesses, children’s activities, live music and more. The event will conclude at about 6 p.m.