This week Kentucky lost a native son, and the great outdoors lost one of its staunchest advocates.
Clarence Henry “Soc” Clay died on Tuesday at age 86.
Clay was born on Sept. 23, 1935, and grew up in Greenup County, graduating from McKell High School in 1954.
Clay worked at Armco Steel for 29 years, and in the 1960s he began a career as a photojournalist and outdoors writer that went on to span nearly 55 years.
The list of markets for which Clay wrote — some 27 in all, as a regular contributor — would be the envy of any modern writer and photojournalist. But when he began his career in 1960, Clay himself said that he had little more than a self-admitted fanaticism for the outdoors and “something to say,” but no writing experience whatsoever. His first writing job was for the Portsmouth Daily Times, for which he was paid in editorial advice and at a rate of $2 per article. The subjects of his first articles were general outdoor interests and recreation, and a 1,000-mile stretch of the Ohio River. The possibilities of sports and recreation along that river fascinated him, as well as the fact that, surprisingly, no one else seemed to see the potential.
“A thousand miles of river,” Clay once said. “And no one was writing anything about it. Most people thought the Ohio River was a dump or a sewer, it was trash, and not worth anything.”
But Clay knew better, and if nothing else, even in those early days Clay possessed and unshakeable confidence in the things he believed in. The potential that Clay saw, as well as the existing problems of the day, helped shape his early career. The desire to help solve those problems, combined with a natural talent for words and an eye for photography, helped him craft “something to say” into something others wanted to read and see.
“I tried to change people’s attitudes,” Clay said of his career. “I tried to teach them that the river (any river) wasn’t a dangerous place. You just have to educate people about where the problems lie, and how to fix them.”
He sold his $2 articles, learned everything that he could about the ecosystem of the river, submitted articles about the Ohio River to magazines, and made himself an expert on everything to do with the outdoors. His stance on issues were sometimes unpopular, and a disagreement over fisherman’s rights to free use of the Ohio River on the Ohio side led to his leaving his first writing job.
But by that time there were other jobs waiting for him. Those jobs at other publications, many for which he became an editor, included Outdoor Life, Bassin’, Fishing Facts, (fishing editor) Heartland USA Magazine and Fishing South columnist for Cabela’s Outfitter Journal Magazine.
Unsurprisingly for the man who thought a bass was one of the most beautiful things on God’s Earth, his photographs captivated people around the globe. He gained a reputation as one of the most talented outdoor photographers in the world, with work assignments taking him to the far-flung reaches of the mountains of Mexico, floating the Amazon, trips to Finland and Russia, as well as across the United States.
And still, true to his roots and his love of home, his favorite spot to fish was the headwaters of Kinniconick Creek in Lewis County, scant miles from his home.
His career yielded numerous awards including the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Tom Rollins Award presented by the Southeastern Outdoor Press Association. In 1983, Soc Clay was named Poet Laureate of Kentucky, the first outdoor communicator to ever receive such distinction. He was inducted into the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame as a Legendary Communicator in 2003 — the first photojournalist in history to receive this highly distinguished tribute. In October 2003, he was honored by the Legends of the Outdoors National Hall of Fame as a Legendary Photojournalist — also as the first photojournalist to receive the award.
But Clay is also remembered closer to home as a community activist who tried his best to make life in the Greenup County area better for everyone.
Longtime friend and Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter said Soc Clay was not only “one of a kind,” but a good friend as well. “He was always a big help and a supporter,” Carpenter said. “He was always good to me, and good to Greenup County. And you never saw him in a bad mood. He was the same every time you saw him.
“And he never hesitated to tell you what he thought,” Carpenter said, adding that he truly appreciated that. “He will be missed.”
“Soc lived a good life, and an adventurous life,” said Tom Clay of his father. “He started out in Greysbranch Hollow and rose to the top of his field. And we are all very proud of that. He tried his hardest every day to make something happen for his community.
We talk about his writing career and his photography, but dad was just as committed to his community,” he added.
Many of the things his father did for the community he wasn’t aware of, Tom said. Such as a man who had reached out after his father’s passing to tell how much the McKell Bulldogs appreciated Soc Clay being a booster and taking care of the team.
“I have gotten dozens of calls like that,” he said. “And I have gotten calls from people all over the country and the world, because he traveled everywhere, saying how much Dad inspired them to live an outdoors life. How could you not be proud of all that?”
Soc Clay’s “thousand miles of river” keeps flowing even though he has passed. But given the awareness his life and career has raised, and the love of the outdoors his words and photos have instilled in multiple generations, each of those thousand miles — and more — will remember him.