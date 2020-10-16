The second reading of the ordinance allowing the sale of alcohol at the River Bend Golf Club golf course on Route 1 in Greenup went before the Greenup County Fiscal Court on Tuesday, and the ordinance was approved.
“The four stipulations on alcohol sales there are that sales can begin at daylight and continue until one hour after dusk, they can’t make carryout sales, and if the golf course is closed, sale of alcohol isn’t permitted,” said Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter. Golfers will be allowed to have alcohol on the course while they are golfing, but it must be during established business hours.
“I think it will be a good thing for the golf course,” Carpenter said. “And it will help boost their overall sales.”
Included in the ordinance was a $500 yearly fee, and the tax rate was set at 5% of gross sales. The passage of the ordinance means that, as soon as the golf course has secured a license, they can begin sales.
Other court business included the addition of the Sand Gap Estates plat into the county system with the roads connecting, Carpenter said.
“As soon as we get that signed, we can go in there and start repairing those roads. They need to be cleaned up and straightened up. Those people have suffered long enough,” Carpenter said. Additional road issues included the closure of Holt Lane, and the removal of it from county books. The road has not been used for public traffic, and no opposition was given to the closure. The official closure means the county will no longer attempt to maintain it as a roadway.
The court also accepted the county clerk’s amended budget, which included money from CARES.
“Whenever this money is filed for and received,” Carpenter explained, “it has to be added into the budget. It was approximately $60,000 all together.”
In other business, Carpenter’s signature was ratified on a grant application for the airport during the meeting. Carpenter had previously signed the application to meet time constraints, and the court officially ratified the signature at the next scheduled meeting. The grant application was for $750,000 to improve lighting at the Worthington Airport.
“I argued about the Pathways policy regarding District Court Guardianship Evaluation,” Carpenter said. Carpenter said that the fiscal court prided itself on quick payment of these expenses. “Our judges send us a bill whenever they send someone to be evaluated. And then we pay the bill. And I am sure that we have never been behind on a bill of that nature.”
“Now,” Carpenter said, ”Pathways is wanting people to pre-pay.” Although he understands that bills of that nature might be held up due to a variety of reasons, such has never been the case with the Greenup County Fiscal Court. He said it is understandable when a company is concerned when they are not being paid in a timely manner for services rendered, but a pre-paid model violates rules on the county end of the equation. “If you go back and examine the rules,” Carpenter said, “we are not supposed to pre-pay. We are supposed to get a service and be billed for it, then we pay it. And we can’t pay for something we haven’t received.”
Carpenter said he discussed that matter with County Attorney Mike Wilson, and asked him to meet with Pathways concerning the policy.
“I want our county recognized and listed as a county that pays its bills. Apparently, they (Pathways) have had problems collecting these bills from other people, but I don’t want Greenup to be clumped into that group. And I don’t agree with their new billing model at all.”
Carpenter said only the district and circuit judges, and the family court judge, can order such evaluations. And, as he said, when the judges order these evaluations the fiscal court pays for them. Pathways, however, cited as justification that it is often left with a “bad debt” when a person is ordered to be evaluated when they personally did not think the evaluation was necessary. Such individuals refuse to pay, and some courts do not pay when there is no finding of lack of indigency.
Pathways believes it should not be expected to perform such evaluations for free, or at a loss to the company — a stance which led to the proposed policy change.
Given that the Greenup Fiscal Court pays for each evaluation regardless of finding, Carpenter said this should not apply to Greenup County. Wilson will discuss the matter with Pathways on the fiscal court’s behalf, and present information at the next scheduled court meeting. The prepayment policy is scheduled to take effect Nov. 1.