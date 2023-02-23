HUNTINGTON The last few years have seemed to fly by to members of the Christian band CAIN, who will perform at 7 p.m. March 24 at Christ Temple Church.
The sibling trio of Madison Cain Johnson, Taylor Cain Matz and Logan Cain toured with their babies, all of whom were younger than a year.
If that doesn’t keep you busy enough, the tours seemed to never end. The band did a drive-in theater tour with members of Third Day starting in Spring 2021, which Matz said was a lot of fun.
“It was like camping,” she said. “We would park the tour bus in a field and play games (to pass the time) until show time,” she said. Next CAIN toured with Toby Mac and, later, Casting Crowns, keeping them busy until the current tour began.
The group’s debut album, “Rise Up (Lazarus),” also the name of the first single, went to No. 1 on Christian radio for several weeks and also won the 2021 K-LOVE Fan
Award for “Breakout Single of the Year.”
CAIN’s second single, “Yes He Can,” also hit No. 1 for several weeks. The band has had more than 100 million music streams and released the EP “Wonderful,” a collection of Christmas music including duets iwth Steven Curtis Chapman and Mac Powell.
One of the unique aspects of the current tour is the band is asking each audience to wear colors matching the band to the concert.
Matz said after years of making younger brother Logan wear crazy clothing, the began having him pick the color and they would match him for their concerts.
“It just grew into this fun thing,” she said. “It makes me feel like I have a whole team with me.
At the Huntington concert, the crowd is asked to wear green, and it’s no coincidence that’s Marshall University’s color.
“Before we did it, we thought it’d be random, but people starting reaching out, saying, ‘We’re not going to be caught dead in our rival’s colors,’” she said, noting the family is from Alabama and feel the same way about wearing Auburn’s orange and blue.
Another unusual aspect of the concert: no opening act.
While Katy Nichole and David Leonard are on the 30-city tour with CAIN, Nicole and Leonard will appear with the band throughout the show.
“We’re all in this together, so we created multiple nights on stage where they come out and sing with us,” Matz said.