The Carter County Health Department reported one of its highest single-day totals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday night, with 17 new cases of the novel coronavirus.
The county’s tally reached 268, including 215 recoveries. Five Carter County residents are hospitalized.
Health Director Jeff Barker could not be reached on Tuesday, and the health department hadn’t released another report as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Greenup County Health Department announced the county has 100 active cases, including eight new ones involving six females, ages 78, 38, 78, 44, 33 and 25, and two males, ages 18 and 44.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department listed two new cases on Tuesday’s report. A 55-year-old female and a 34-year-old male are each in home isolation.
There have been 577 total cases in Boyd County, including 434 recoveries.