CATLETTSBURG Wrestling fans new and old turned out on a chilly Saturday night at the Boyd County Community Center, in Boyd County to enjoy an evening of throws and holds, and more than a little “trash talking.”
Most fans of the sport appreciate the combination of athleticism and theater as wrestlers work the crowd as much as they work their opponents. Long a staple of the sport, fans interact with their wrestling heroes or villains, calling out encouragements or (mostly) good-natured insults that are returned in kind. Usually, a good time is had by all, even those wrestlers having a “bad” day.
Joe Pace was the driving force behind the action on Saturday, and the organizer said that he typically puts on about six events per year. Pace is from Coal Grove but grew up in Waterloo, Ohio.
“I personally started getting into wrestling in my middle school years,” Pace said. “But after high school, I kind of got away from it for a while. Then around 2011 I got involved training in pro wrestling for two years at Ohio Valley Wrestling in Lexington.”
Pace said when he returned to the tri-state area, he initially noticed that there wasn’t a lot of things for kids to become involved in, or family events where a whole family could attend and enjoy themselves.
“Well, I love wrestling, so I thought I would put together a wrestling promotion,” Pace said.
The result was in 2016 Pace founded FTC (Failure To Conform) Pro Wrestling, and an Ironton wrestling school to teach those who share a passion for the sport. To date, FTC has put on about 44 shows, public and private. Saturday’s event was the first at Boyd County, but Pace said it is a solid venue. Normally, however, his events are at the RoNa Theater in Ironton.
FTC partners with Time Warp of Ashland on all their events, and information about ticket sales and upcoming events is available on their social media pages.
Online sales are available through EventBrite, and tickets are also available at the door, Pace said. Presale is available for each event, including VIP tickets that secure special seating along the front rows and allows fans to get into the venue early and meet their favorite wrestlers before the matches begin. Information is also available on both FTC and Time Warp media pages regarding autographs and merchandise.
Saturday’s event was what Pace referred to as a “stacked card,” including WWE Hall of Fame star Rikishi, and his tag-team partner Scotty Too Hotty, collectively known in the wrestling world as Too Cool. Former WWE superstar nZo, Former WWE standout Eric “Redbeard” Rowan, Impact Wrestling’s Jordynne Grace helped round out that card as well.
In addition to the known professionals, students from Pace’s school, the FTC Art of Grappling were wrestling as well. Two of the Saturday matches were actually the first time those students performed in front of a live crowd. On the student card, Reecy Ramone faced Sarah Bubbles, and Nedric faced Shane Storm.
“The whole school atmosphere is great,” Pace said. “We have about 12 students there and we meet multiple times a week. They just eat it up, and they love it,” Pace said.
Sidney Moore (alter ego Reecy Ramone) said she has now been involved with FTC for a year. The 19-year-old Marshall University student said her interest in wrestling has been ongoing for much longer.
“I’ve been a fan my whole life,” she said. “I actually had an assignment in the eighth grade where you write a letter to your future self. And I wrote that I wanted to attend college and become a professional wrestler.”
Moore/Ramone said for years that she was afraid at least part of her dream wouldn’t happen.
“Then I was given this wonderful opportunity to go to FTC,” she said. “I started grappling, and then I was hooked.”
Chase Ward, of Ashland, said he played football and wrestled in high school.
“I’ve been wrestling for almost 10 years,” he said. The Ashland native said he has wrestled in Ohio and West Virginia, but Saturday was his first opportunity to wrestle in his hometown.
Ward also helps head trainer Bobby Blaze train students at The Art of Grappling, FTC’s school.
“A lot of the group that is there now has been there since they started”, Ward said. “I’m actually in a ladder match with two of them. And I’m excited for them because this will be their biggest crowd yet.”
One student, from Gallipolis, Ohio, who goes by the name “Juan”, dons a luchador-style mask for matches. Juan wishes to remain anonymous, but his ring persona has been active for about a year and a half, he said, fighting in close to a dozen matches.
“I like the athleticism and the storytelling,” he said. “And the feeling the crowd gives you, and that you give them. There’s nothing like it.”
Caleb Throne started over a year ago at Art of Grappling and has trained with both former trainer Jillian Hall and Bobby Blaze.
Throne said Hall taught him the basics, which he said was invaluable, and Blaze taught him how to calm himself and focus.
“It has been a huge blessing to me,” he said. “It has taught me so much about myself and about wresting. And I’m a fan just like everyone else.
“I’ve been a diehard fan since I was a little kid,” he said, adding that now being part of it just makes his appreciation of the art grow on a daily basis.
Sarah Bubbles, originally from Scioto County, Ohio, said that she got started because she had a friend who trains with FTC.
“I was going through a big change in my life, and he told me he thought it would be great therapy. I’ll never admit it to his face,” she laughed. “But he was right.”
Bubbles said Saturday’s match was her second match, combined with two Battle Royales.
“There are so many benefits to wrestling,” she said. “The physical fitness aspect alone is fantastic. I have toned my body and managed to lose a lot of weight as well. And it is really good therapy, because of all the friends and connections I’ve made.”
Brox Boulder is originally from Catlettsburg, but now lives in Ironton, and trains at Art of Grappling. Boulder is the current AOG Champion, having won the title at FTC’s last show.
“I won by defeating 19 other people in a Battle Royale,” he said. Under normal circumstances, the feat would have been a mark of endurance; but Boulder achieved it after fighting in singles matches that night and at the age of 40.
“I wish I hadn’t waited until I was 39 to get started,” he laughed. “But I love every minute of it. And I think we have built a really good family atmosphere at Art of Grappling. We are always pushing each other to do better, and at the same time supporting each other.”
Head trainer Bobby Blaze is of course no stranger to the ring. The Ashland native has wrestled professionally all over the world and brings a wealth of practical experience to the Ironton school and FTC.
“I’ve known Joe about seven or eight years, and when he opened this up, he called and asked me if I’d like to be involved,” Blaze said.
Blaze, who has been sharing his experience with young area wrestlers for years, said that his initially response was “Absolutely!”
Blaze said that he felt he would be doing a disservice with all the area youth if he didn’t share his experience and help them learn wrestling the proper way.
“I’m still learning,” Blaze was quick to point out. “But at the Art of Grappling I can help them, and we can keep learning together.”