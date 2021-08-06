These days, GOAT is often used as an acronym for Greatest of All Time.
Grayson Taco Bell’s GOAT, arguably, is a man with a fitting last name.
Robert “Robby” Goats, 53, was the last original employee of that particular Taco Bell when he retired on Sunday, Aug. 1.
Regina Shepherd, the store’s general manager, surprised Goats with a party. She, assistant manager Vikki Cordle, co-workers and family celebrated with Goats, who received a plaque commemorating his 26 years of service to Charter Foods.
Goats’ loyalty and dedication are nearly impossible to match, according to Shepherd and family members.
“We will never be able to find someone else to do what Robby did,” Shepherd said.
Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Goats and family moved to Hitchins when he was a child. John Goats, his older brother, estimated they moved around the year 1975, when John was a sixth-grader.
Robby Goats, who had been born with complications, was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and Type 1 Diabetes at a young age.
Shortly after Robby graduated from East Carter High School, he was eager to work.
Both Goats brothers said Robby applied to numerous potential workplaces, but “no one else (would) even give me a chance to show them how hard I would work,” Robby said. “Taco Bell was the only one.”
John said Robby is “real easygoing,” and when he works, “his nose is to the grindstone. He won’t quit. … I’ve always told everybody if you just give him a chance, you’re not going to find a better person or worker.”
“He is such an inspiration,” said sister in-law Jody Goats, John’s wife.
According to Jody, one of Robby’s goals was to reach the 25-year mark in Taco Bell’s original building. When the company wanted to remodel, it held off until Robby hit that milestone.
“So he spent 25 years in that original building,” Jody Goats said.
Now that he’s wrapped up a fine career in fast food, Robby Goats is ready to turn the page — he’s just not sure what to just yet.
“He said he’s going to figure out what his hobbies are,” John Goats said with a laugh.
