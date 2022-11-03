FLEMINGSBURG Isonville native Don Rigsby and Caleb Daugherty will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, part of the Years of Farming bluegrass series at Double S Entertainment.
Rigsby became the first full-time director of Morehead State University’s Kentucky Center for Traditional Music in 2001. Through his role at MSU, he taught vocal harmony classes for the Traditional Music minor, and coordinated classes, workshops, concerts and school tours by new and old stars of traditional music.
Recently, Rigsby has taken on the role of director of the Mountain Movers Music Company, part of ARC (Addiction Recovery Care) and is tasked with developing a comprehensive program that helps those in recovery move forward and gain skills that can help them in potential career paths.
Influenced early on by the music of Ralph Stanley, Rigsby worked his way through Morehead State University playing music with Charlie Sizemore, emerged onto the national scene as a member of The Bluegrass Cardinals, then solidified his reputation playing with J.D. Crowe and The New South and the award-winning Lonesome River Band. Amongst his long list of accolades are two Grammy nominations, two SPBGMA Traditional Male Vocalist of the Year awards, and multiple IBMA Awards. Rigsby also contributed vocals to a Grammy-winning album by rocker John Fogerty.
In 2005, Rigsby was awarded the IBMA awards for Recorded Event of the Year and Album of the Year for his role as producer of the Larry Sparks project 40. In 2006, he received yet another award for Recorded Event of the Year for participating in the Celebration of Life project for Saint Jude’s. He has also recorded two albums with Dudley Connell and continues to record with Midnight Call and Longview.
Daugherty was born in 1992 in Connersville, Indiana, and raised in a musical family, playing guitar and singing when he was 7. A highlight of his career came in June 2016, when he was asked by bluegrass queen Rhonda Vincent to join her and her band on stage at the Grand Ole Opry, on guitar and vocals. He also was also invited to perform at the Keith Whitley Tribute Show.”
The opening act will be The Spencer Boys, brothers from Wolfe County. They are: Joseph, 15, guitar; Caleb, 14, mandolin; and Isaac, 10, who is learning to play banjo. The brothers love hunting, fishing and collecting pocketknives.
Double S Entertainment is at 150 Foster Street.
Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door for $20. Children 12 and younger accompanied by an adult are admitted free.
For more information, call Paula Hinton at (606)748-0798 or email orpaulahinton2000@yahoo.com.