GREENUP Something was missing in their lives, and Ira and Danielle Roberts knew it.
They wanted children.
Mrs. Roberts said after fertility treatments, several surgeries and almost four months in the hospital, she nearly died. She eventually had a hysterectomy.
“My husband and I moved here from Illinois to start over,” she said. “I was depressed. All I ever wanted was to be a mom.”
Little did she know, soon she would be the mother of five.
In fact, the Robertses were preparing themselves for the possibility of never expanding their family.
“We were really praying on it and decided if we weren’t meant to be parents, we asked God to let us accept that and see things in a positive light instead of being upset we couldn’t have children,” she said.
Their destiny as parents seemed to have been set into motion when Ira’s father died on Sept. 22, 2017.
“We were cleaning out my father-in-law’s house and we came across this flyer for Ramey-Estep Foster Care. We just felt really strongly this was my father-in-law saying, ‘This is your opportunity,’” she said. “We called the number that day and told them we were interested. They did a home visit the next day.”
She said it took some time but on Sept. 22, 2018, a year to the day her father-in-law died, the five siblings were in the Roberts’ home as fosters.
“They were all separated in foster care until we got custody of them,” she said, adding she and her husband had never fostered and never considered the children as fosters; they fully intended to adopt them.
The children are Abby, 11; James, now Ira James, 10; Becca, 7; Lizzy, 4; and Daniel, 3.
When the Robertses applied to adopt, they had some specific requests. Because they live on a farm, they hoped for a boy who enjoyed farming.
“Ira James lives for it,” Mrs. Roberts said. They raise soybeans, corn and cattle. “They all do. My Abby, well any of them, I think would sell me out to go on a ride on the tractor.”
Mrs. Roberts’ background as a makeup artist and stylist is compatible with daughter, Abby, who is a “girlie girl.”
Being a foster parent was challenging and Mrs. Roberts said it’s not for eveyone.
“Fostering isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s hard and it’s gonna have a lot of tears. You just have to have a mindset,” she said. “There is a sign at the agency’s office that says, ‘The love is greater than the fear,’ and that’s true. The love you have to give is more than the fear you’ll feel.”
She praised the Ramey-Estep Foster Care service.
“Ramey-Estep and the support they offered was amazing,” Danielle said. “Their therapist, Marci McDaniels, is the most genuine, caring person you could ever meet. She became our friend and confidant. We called her at 3 in the morning and she answered and talked me through it.”
The adoption of the five children was complete on Wednesday, Dec. 16, after they spent 1,357 days in foster care.
“That’s the entire life of my youngest two, and now they’re in their forever home,” Mrs. Roberts said.
“The night before, I couldn’t sleep and I wrote something along the lines of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ but it was ‘Twas the Night before Adoption,’” she continued. “I think it’s what every child would feel if they were getting ready to be adopted.”
She said when the adoption was complete, they visited Ramey-Estep’s office, where the children received gifts and doughnuts — their favorite, Mrs. Roberts said.
“With COVID, there was not much we could go and do,” she said. “I posted on Facebook how people could send the kids a card. They would appreciate it. They love getting mail.”
Any kind of mail.
“I put junk mail and catalogs in the kids’ names so they could feel, ‘This is my house. I get mail here.’”
The children are loving and appreciate everything, Mrs. Roberts said. “They appreciate just having a clean house. They always say, ‘You’re the best mommy and Daddy ever,’” she said, adding Christmas will be different this year.
“Every Christmas or birthday, Abby would say, ‘We just want to be adopted,’” Mrs. Roberts said. “Now she says, ‘We don’t have to ask for that anymore.’”
Mrs. Roberts said she and her husband couldn’t be happier.
“There hasn’t been any change in our lives except for happiness,” she said. “I always wanted more and to have a family and be a mom. If I’m half the mom my mom was, I’ll be doing great.”
But it wasn’t a coincidence or serendipity. It was meant to be, Danielle said.
“I waited my entire life to be their mom. Not anybody’s mom, but their mom,” she said. “I believe God gave them to me. Without a doubt in my mind, we were born to be their parents.”
