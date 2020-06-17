GREENUP Friday night ended in handcuffs for one Argillite man, according to a warrant from the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office.
At 10:10 p.m., deputies were sent to the Wurtland Super Quik after reports of a man cussing and hollering inside the store, a district court citation shows. Before deputies arrived, the man had fled in a black 2001 Dodge Ram, according to court records.
Heading toward Flatwoods, the truck was stopped by one of the town’s police officers at Grace Baptist Church on Route 207, police said. A witness told police they had seen the driver, 43-year-old William G. Newsome, chuck a rifle out of the window of his truck prior to being stopped, records show.
At first, Newsome denied having the .22 caliber rifle inside the truck, according to police. However, he later admitted to it and an officer later found it, the warrant states.
Newsome was a convicted felon, according to the court records, which means having a gun is a big no-no in the eyes of the law.
Authorities charged Newsome in Greenup County District Court with persistent felony possession of a gun, providing false information to police, open container and menacing. Newsome bonded out Monday.
