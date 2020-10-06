ASHLAND Some animal lovers will be going topless for pets this month.
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund is planning its first Topless For Paws Jeep Ride for Oct. 25.
AARF volunteer Missy O’Brien Thornburg said several other volunteers are in local Jeep clubs and are familiar with charity rides. With the continuing pandemic, many nonprofits are looking for ways to raise money that are socially distanced and they decided such a ride would work.
“The Huddle House Jeepers have done fundraisers before, so, with their support, we're combining our efforts,” she said. “At the end of the year, we always have a vet bill to pay off.”
All proceeds will go toward bills at Tri-County Animal Clinic. Thornburg said the bill is usually $6,000 to $7,000.
"Right now, we have two heartworm patients and four in hospice care," she said. "We also have about four spays and neuters each week."
The event isn’t only for Jeeps, Thornburg said, noting any vehicle will do.
The ride will begin at 2 p.m., with participants meeting at the AARF Kennel at 12365 Kevin Ave. Sign-in will be from 1 to 1:45 p.m. The route will take drivers to Fallsburg to view fall foliage.
The kennel will be open for those who would like to see the animals and even adopt, Thornburg said.
The deadline to register is Sunday; Thornburg said the early deadline is so T-shirts will be available to participants.
All events will follow state guidelines for safety during the pandemic, including social distancing and mask-wearing.
Registration deadline for Ashland Animal Rescue Fund's Topless For Paws Jeep Ride is Sunday. Registration is $20 per vehicle, which includes a free T-shirt; additional T-shirts will be $15 each. To register, send name, phone number, T-shirt size, Jeep club, if applicable, number of additional T-shirts requested and all sizes to adopt4aarf@gmail.com; pay via PayPal.me/aarfky with "Jeep Event" in memo or upon arrival at the ride.