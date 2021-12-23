Boyd County track and cross country up-and-comer Chris Bruner wasn’t sure why Paul Rice had the nickname “Slick,” but since he heard so many colleagues call him that, he thought he’d give it a try.
It was the only time he ever attempted it.
“My ninth-grade year, and I called him that,” Bruner said with a laugh. “He told me, ‘That’s not what my athletes call me.’ I never addressed him that way after that time.”
Paul “Slick” Rice died on Tuesday after a lengthy battle with health problems.
Bruner — a 29-year coach himself — enjoyed reminiscing about his old coach, who led or assisted numerous athletic programs at Boyd County High School.
A former standout football player at Catlettsburg High, Rice cracked into coaching and rarely turned down a gig. He created and then helmed the boys track and cross country teams for several seasons. Bob Stacey coached the girls at the time (late 1970s, early 1980s). Currently, the annual Rice/Stacey Classic honors them both.
“They were the Lone Ranger and Tonto,” Bruner said. “You didn’t see one without the other.”
Bruner ran cross country and track under Rice’s tutelage for five seasons (1979-84). They were region champions four times in that span.
“I was blessed to be molded by the man to help me become a coach now,” said Bruner, who applies much of Rice’s philosophy and approach.
Bruner hasn’t, however, tried to replicate one of Rice’s strangest and funniest moments — it occurred on the day of the 1983 state cross country meet.
“We were supposed to meet the bus at the high school, and coach Rice was late. See, he was never late,” Bruner said. “And, he was going to be driving the bus. That happened to be the opening day of deer season.”
Rice had killed a big buck, according to Bruner, and because the pursuit was an arduous one, he was rushing to get to the school. He didn’t even clean up and change clothes.
“He shows up with coveralls on, and he looks like Jason the masked killer, hands covered in blood and everything,” Bruner said, chuckling. “We get down there at the state meet, and he’s walking around with bloody hands and coveralls. Can you imagine if someone did that today?”
Rice was the winningest girls basketball coach at Boyd County before current sideline director Pete Fraley passed him up.
In 13 seasons (1981-94), his teams collected 212 victories. The Lady Lions captured a 16th Region crown in 1993.
Laura Lueken Bradley was on that ’92-93 squad. Now the wife of Ashland girls basketball coach Bill Bradley, Laura Lueken averaged 10 points a game nearly 30 years ago. Her sister, Kari, dropped in 16.6 points a contest.
One of her fondest memories is jumping in the pool at Ashland Blazer after finally beating Ashland (55-36 on March 5, 1993, in the district finals) to snap the Kittens’ 13-game winning streak in the series.
Lueken Bradley said Rice was “great, very genuine. He pushed us hard to work hard, but was also very caring.”
Bill Bradley said Rice had the most booming voice he’s heard in his 42 years of coaching. His wife remembers being on the receiving end of that at least once.
“I felt the brunt of that one game,” she said through laughter. “There was a timeout, he was down in my face. I just listened. ... He called the house after the game and apologized.”
Rice was a teacher when Fraley played basketball for the Lions.
“He usually drove the bus for us on away trips,” Fraley recalled. “He was always the life of the party. He had the big barrel laugh. He kept everybody ready to go; he was fun to be around.”
Fraley, who is also Boyd’s athletic director in addition to his girls hoops coaching duties, said Rice’s impact was “far-reaching. ... He’s going to be missed.”
Fraley frequently jokes with Laine Hughes, an area basketball official and avid fisherman, about giving all of his crappie to Rice.
Rice was Hughes’s neighbor on Fullers Ridge in Lawrence County for the past 15 years. Rice was unable to eat meat due to digestive issues, but he could feast on fish. When not at Cave Run Lake, Hughes would drop his line into one of Rice’s six ponds on his 200-acre farm. Rice kept them stocked with various fish, including farm-raised catfish.
“He liked to talk to me while I fished,” Hughes said. “I love listening to the old stories.”
Hughes would often be heading to call a game somewhere in the late afternoon, and he’d start his trek early in order to allow enough time to stop and chat with Rice. Hughes’s son, Isaah, enjoyed Rice’s company, too — the feeling was mutual.
“He fed his cows and pigs at 3:30 (p.m.) every day,”said Hughes, who struck a deal with Rice to give him fish throughout the year in exchange for a butchered cow or hog.
“I’d always stop and see him,” Hughes added. “He kept up with everything sports-related.”
Hughes said Rice was “the toughest guy I ever met,” and he knew he cared for the student-athletes he coached.
“He can name just about every player who ever played for him,” Hughes said.
Hughes referred to Rice as “Slick.” After all, he didn’t play for him.
Bruner heard a few versions about the origin of the nickname. The most popular one was told by Rice’s brother, who said that as a child, nobody could keep up with Rice. They’d avert their eyes for a split-second, and he’d be gone. They’d say, “Man, that boy’s slick.”
Bruner said Rice was “one of the good ones.”
The last time they spoke — just a few months ago — Bruner said both of them were in tears.
“Now, the next time we talk, we’ll both be in heaven,” Bruner said.
