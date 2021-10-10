RUSSELL Huston Street in the City of Russell was the place to be for a variety of barbecue on Saturday. Area patrons turned out to sample the offerings from 10 different BBQ masters, and the aroma filled the streets, blending with the sound of live music from local musicians.
Event organizer Caleb Styes said, “My father (George Styes) and I wanted to do something that would bring the community together. And we couldn’t think of a better way to do it than through what we love — food.
“If you ask a lot of people here, they will tell you that there is nothing to do locally,” Styes said. But Styes said that both he and his father, and many other people whom they know in the community, reject that attitude because they personally know of a good number of things that the community still has to offer. And Styes said that rather than embrace the negativity, everyone should come together and realize what a bright future the area has ahead of it. “There is a lot of talent and opportunity that we have here, and that is what we need to celebrate. We put this festival together to celebrate everything we have, and everything we are.”
Styes said that the festival would not have been possible without all the help from Russell Mayor Ron Simpson, Russell Fire Chief Billy Selvage, the Revitalize Russell organization, and the Schreier Group, in blocking off the city streets for the festival, attracting vendors and organizing local musicians. Those musicians included The Woods, The Clarks, The Willis Twins, Johnathan Cox, Brady Ross, Kaus, Axis and Casey Hensley. Those who attended the event were also able to enjoy a variety of vendors, play games such as cornhole, and inflatables.
And, of course, event patrons enjoyed good food, with many of the proceeds being donated back to the area. BBQ masters showed up and “camped out” on Friday to make sure that the BBQ (often a 12-hour process) was cooked and ready when the first patron strolled down “BBQ Row” looking for BBQ, ribs and other “cookout” favorites popular in the area. Styes said he looks forward to next year’s event, and hopes to come back bigger and better, with more BBQ masters, vendors and music.