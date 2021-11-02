RUSSELL Representatives of local and state government gathered on the new “flyover” style bridge in Russell on Tuesday for a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new bridge, a $24 million project, replaces the older viaduct built in the late 1930s that connected downtown Russell and Ironton.
The new gateway is expected to be fully open for motorists’ use by the week of Nov. 15. Guardrails will be installed as the finishing touches are made, and then demolition will begin on the older structure it replaces. Currently there is not lighting installed on the new bridge, but has the ability to accommodate such in the future.
Gov. Andy Beshear cut the ribbon on the new access to downtown Russell, and spoke about the importance of the project and other connected projects to Kentucky infrastructure.
“This project, together with the recently constructed Ironton-Russell bridge, will provide a gateway for generations of travelers and thousands upon thousands of drivers and tons of cargo that flow through this region,” said Beshear. “To build a better Kentucky, we need modern transportation infrastructure, and this new road and bridge project is a prime example that will keep our people safer.”
The new bridge — featuring a state-of-the-art “flyover” design — is expected to greatly ease congestion at the Kentucky approach to the Ohio River bridge and the intersection of heavily traveled U.S. 23 and Kentucky Route 244, the main road into and out of downtown Russell.
The project, which began in April 2020, effectively relocates Ky. 244. Instead of branching off U.S. 23 at the intersection, the Ky. 244 turn has been moved northward and will be carried by the new bridge in a loop over U.S. 23 and adjacent railroad tracks. It will join with Bellefonte Street in downtown Russell at the same place the old bridge was connected.
“This new ‘flyover’ bridge will serve generations of motorists and provide a new, eye-catching gateway into downtown Russell,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. “In addition to improving traffic and driving conditions for travelers, the construction of roads and bridges creates jobs and pumps money into the economy.”
The turn at U.S. 23 and the Ironton-Russell bridge will be reconfigured as a T-style intersection that will reduce traffic signal wait times and improve traffic flow for 18,000 vehicles a day.
“This transformative project has been 10 years in the making, and I’m grateful that this signifies the kind of good we can accomplish when government remembers it works for the people,” said Rep. Dr. Danny Bentley, of Greenup County. “It also represents the shift in philosophy that Kentucky has with approaching transportation funding. We now take a fundamentally conservative approach to ensuring the projects we identify as priorities stay priorities until completed. We no longer overpromise and under deliver, which is our duty as elected officials.”
“I want to personally thank Gov. Beshear, Secretary Jim Gray, and our good friend Rocky Adkins,” said Greenup County Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter. “The completion of this viaduct will help facilitate the continuing growth and development of not just Russell, but all of Greenup County. The bridge project is vital to our area and will be utilized for years to come.”
Said Russell Mayor Ron Simpson: “What a difference this is going to make to our city. It’s unique and beautiful and will attract people from all over. From the flyover bridge you can see the heart of our city where we have a movement, a revitalization going on to be become a destination city so people will visit and explore our area. The city has changed, going from an old bridge and old viaduct to a new bridge and a new viaduct but one thing hasn’t changed: the best place to live, work and raise a family is in a small town, just like our City of Russell. So today we celebrate new things while holding fast to our traditions and our small town values.”
The project caps an overall $110 million bi-state investment in regional transportation that began in 2012 when then-Ohio Gov. John Kasich — accompanied by former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear — broke ground on the $80 million Ironton-Russell bridge, which opened five years ago this month. To learn more about the project and view flyover diagrams, link to District 9’s “Russell Viaduct Project” at transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine or transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine/Pages/RussellViaduct.aspx.
During his speech at the ribbon cutting ceremony, Gov. Beshear also awarded $530,000 for school safety projects to Greenup County Schools. Raceland Schools received $285,000 to add turn lanes at the school campus to improve both traffic flow and school safety, and $612,000 was awarded to the City of Russel to make emergency upgrades to their water, specifically a temporary dock and water intake to ensure the flow of water while a more permanent structure is being constructed. The City of Raceland received $128,000 to replace older radio read water meters.