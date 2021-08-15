ASHLAND Local non-profit group 606 Initiative had a fundraiser on the Ashland Riverfront Saturday, with proceeds going to Hope’s Place Child Advocacy Center.
The event, a rib cook-off, saw local teams of “ribbers” vie for the title of best ribs, all while raising money for a worthy cause. Contestants paid to register, and those attending the event paid a gate fee and could enjoy sampling the ribs and voting for their favorites. Awards included People’s Choice, and Judge’s Choice.
“Ribbers” included teams from Pig’s Blanket, Ashland for Change, Ramey Estep, Hillbilly Konk, Bombshells and Ales, Fatboy Q, Advanta Clean and The Mill Café.
“We are doing everything we can with events like this, and all through the year,” 606 Initiative member Clarence Sayles said. “We pass out meals and host basketball tournaments. And they are all for charity. This is our first annual Ribs on the River. We are going to try to come back and do it again next year.”
Joel Duelley, from 606 Initiative, said the group was started about a year ago.
“What we do,” Duelley said, “is try to raise money for local non-profits and charities through events. The group also works to feed the homeless during the Christmas season, and give Easter baskets to children during the Easter season. “We just try to make life better for our community any way we can.”
Both Sayles and Duelley are Ashland residents, and community is important to them. The name itself (606 being the eastern Kentucky area code), Duelley said, reflects what they want to accomplish, which is a betterment of local communities through positive contributions as well as supporting other organizations who work to impact the area in a positive way.
“We love our community,” Duelley said. “But it isn’t just us who loves the community. We get a lot of support from Ashland and the surrounding area, and from our families and friends. Everyone here is volunteering their time to make a positive impact for the community.
“Ashland is a beautiful city,” Duelley said, “and if we can get people out on a day like this, and they can enjoy the riverfront with some good food, and support an organization like Hope’s Place that truly matters and is doing positive things for people who need it the most, then everyone wins.”
Duelley said that he can’t stress enough that organizations like Hope’s Place needs the contributions from other organizations and the community it serves. And Sayles pointed out that though many such organizations do receive a certain amount of funding, they still need the support from local businesses and individuals. And 606 Initiative hopes to provide a portion of that support by events like Ribs on the River.