ASHLAND Literacy Night at Crabbe Elementary brought students and parents together to enjoy the wonderful world of books.
As students stepped into the gymnasium, snacks lined the tables in the back thanks to the family resource center. Bright balloons were tied to the tables circling the room. Reading Recovery teacher Leigh Holderness expressed her gratitude to the family resource center and Kroger for making those things happen.
Fourth-grade students played orff instruments to bring their fellow students a musical read-a-long of “Pete the Cat.” From glockenspiels to Xylophones, students brought the mood even higher with each note. The read-a-long began the evening along with a welcome from Principal Uriah Tolbert, who also joined the instrumental ensemble.
The students began rotating to different stations where they participated in hands-on reading activities specific to three authors of famous children’s books, explained Holderness. A Dr. Seuss room would have students go on a Seuss walk where they would learn about rhyming by standing on rhyming words.
Students would also bring art and reading together as they learn about author and illustrator Eric Carle who is famous for “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” which includes tissue paper. The students would work on their tissue paper illustrations as well.
A third station focused on Norman Bridwell and his work “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” Students moved through a guided drawing and had a snack.
Blue bags sat along a wall in the gymnasium. The bags had four to five brand new books inside ready to go home with each student. The books are thanks to First Books Boyd County.
Holderness, as well as school librarian Tiffany Looney, said there is great importance for students to have books in hand at home. It helps accelerate a student’s learning.
“I know how important it is for reading, how important it is to get books in the hands of our most needy children,” said Bill Burch, director of the local first book initiative.
Burch is a former school principal, and served in that role at Crabbe for a year before moving to a different school in the district.
Crabbe has at least 80% of its population below the poverty line which qualifies the whole school for assistance from First Books Boyd County, said Burch. The organization is the local branch of a nationwide organization and initiative to promote literacy by putting resources in student hands.
For families with less financial resources, books can be a luxury. Burch said more than half of students who fall below the poverty line won’t have books at home. Burch and the First Book Boyd County organization step in to help fill that void locally.
He hopes students take the books, start a private library and share an appreciation of reading with their parents and siblings.
The organization works to supply books to Crabbe as well as Fairview preschool, Ashland Head Start and Preschool, Boyd County Head Start and Preschool, and Hillcrest-Bruce Mission, said Burch.
Burch heads up a team that works through the summer to send letters to community members, businesses, organizations and foundations to raise funds. The money is sent to Washington D.C. and the schools are sent a gift card that allows them to purchase the books.
Burch said this allows the school to make sure the books are at the appropriate grade level and are fitting for the curriculum.
Looney shared that the school was able to purchase some hardback Dr. Seuss books this year, which are usually more expensive. The timing of being able to hand out the books was perfect Tuesday evening, as the students celebrated Dr. Seuss week the previous week.
Looney also explained that rhyming books are incredibly important for students at an early age to help them get started reading.
The Boyd County Public Library was in attendance as well. Resources were made available to parents to take home to help them help their student progress in reading.
Looney said family support for reading is incredibly important and allows students to grow. It can get them excited to show family their progress. Holderness explained that it’s common for parents to not know exactly what to do when it comes to teaching reading, so the resources were available and teachers helped answer questions.
Holderness said the staff stayed late, and came together as a team to prepare curriculum for the evening. The teacher said everyone in the school pulled together.
“Crabbe is a family,” said Holderness. “We are a team and it feels that way and everybody pulled together.”
The evening was made possible by the Read to Achieve grant, 21st Century grant which provides the after school Tiger Time, as well as the First Books Boyd County. Holderness expressed her gratitude for the family resource center, First Books, the Crabbe staff, Kroger, the Boyd County Public Library and everyone who assisted in the effort to make the night happen.
