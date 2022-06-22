Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.