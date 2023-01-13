Revolutionary Racing Kentucky announced the appointment of five members of the team that will leading a $55 million investment in Boyd County, according to a press release.
It named the following (with title): John Marshall, President; Conor Lucas, Vice President, Government Relations and Development; Shelby Morrison, Executive Assistant; Terry Olive, Racing and Equestrian Manager; and Mike Anifantis, Racing Secretary.
The new quarter horse race track, equestrian center and gaming center will be a "world-class facility led by a world-class team," said Larry Lucas, Chairman of Revolutionary Racing Kentucky. "With these appointments, we are certainly well on our way to delivering on that promise. This is an impressive leadership team for what will be an equally impressive development."
The plans entail 200 good-paying jobs and more than $1 million in new local tax revenues.
Marshall previously led the re-opening of Virginia's Colonial Downs and pioneered the network of historic horse racing facilities, branded as Rosie's Gaming Emporium, according to the release. He has quite a bit of experience in helping bring alternative gaming to various markets as well.
Lucas has worked closely with Boyd County officials, the Kentucky Quarter Horse Racing Association and state legislators and regulators over the last two years, stated the release.
Morrison is an Ashland native who oversees day-to-day administrative operations.
Olive and Anifantis bring respected industry reputations to their positions, said Marshall. Oliver is an experience trainer who has served as a director in both the quarter horse and thoroughbred racing communities. Anifantis has 40-plus years of racing experience, according to the release.