Revolutionary Racing announced Wednesday that it will be donating $50,000 to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.
Per a news release, the company behind the future quarter-horse race track in Boyd County stated Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney is collecting donations at the county roads department to send to the affected counties this week.
Items needed include water, clothes, canned goods and cleaning supplies, the release stated. The donations can be dropped off from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the department located at 12327 Anthony Drive in the Paul Coffey Industrial Park.
Since Gov. Andy Beshear founded the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, $2 million has been raised from 18,000 donations. Financial contributions to the fund can be made at secure.kentucky.gov/FormServices/Finance/EKYFloodRelief.