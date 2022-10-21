CANNONSBURG After much eager anticipation, a ceremonial groundbreaking will be held for the quarter horse race track slated to go in behind Camp Landing.
According to a notice obtained by The Daily Independent, Revolutionary Racing, Gov. Andy Beshear and Boyd County officials will break ground on the track and equestrian facility on Oct. 28.
The track — approved this year by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission — is the last horse racing license in the Commonwealth.
Last week, the Boyd County Fiscal Court approved a move for Revolutionary Racing to buy the old Sears building for $5 million. The facility will be used for historical horse racing machines.