ASHLAND The goal for this weekend’s revival presented by House of Grace: hope.
Pastor Gerardo Mejia said the event, Tri-State Revival of Hope, is perfect timing.
"This was something we were planning this year, but because of the pandemic, we stopped," Mejia said. "It was supposed to be a positive year and the pandemic messed up everything."
However, Mejia said, he and the other pastors involved decided to proceed with the revival.
“We got together and decided if we don’t do it now, we won’t do it," he said. "We put it all together in a month. It was wonderful. I truly believe that God put it together and that it’s going to be a blessing for this community."
Although House of Grace is nondenominational, Baptist and Methodist churches are involved.
Mejia said he doesn’t know how many to expect, but said the City of Ashland has worked with the church to allow Saturday’s events to take place at the Port of Ashland.
"If you can’t make it in person, we’re going to livestream it on Facebook and YouTube," he said. "We even have a drone to film the evening, so if you can’t make it to the riverfront, you can appreciate it at home."
He said he hopes the revival will have an impact throughout the Tri-State.
"I know there are people out there right now who need hope," he said.
The schedule for the revival:
Today
House of Grace
6:30 tp 7 p.m. — House of Grace worship.
7 to 7:45 p.m. — Pastor Chuck Balsamo, Destiny Family Center, Stuarts Draft, Va.
Saturday
House of Grace
9 to 9:30 a.m. — Doughnuts and coffee.
9:30 to 10 a.m. — Worship.
10 to 10:15 a.m. — Pastor Jason Mullins from House of Grace.
10:15 to 10:30 a.m. — Mingle.
10:30 to 11:15 a.m. — Breakout Sessions: Pastor Ron Rucker (men) and Cari Rucker (women).
11:15 to 11:30 a.m. — Pastor Stanley McDonald from New Hope Baptist Church.
11:30 to noon — Pastor Curt Skeens from House of Grace.
• Venue change to Port of Ashland
5 to 5:30 p.m. — Worship
5:45 to 6:15 p.m. — Pastor Keith Katterheinrich from South Ashland United Methodist Church.
6:15 to 6:45 p.m. — Worship.
6:45 to 7:15 p.m. — Pastor Matt Shamblin from Rose Hill Baptist Church.
7:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Pastor Phil Hernandez from In the Light Ministry. Lancaster, Pa.
Sunday
House of Grace
11 to 11:40 a.m. — Worship.
11:40 to 12:30 p.m. — Pastor Gerardo Mejia from House of Grace.
(606) 326-2661 |