RUSSELL Revitalize Russell received the first “Downtown of the Year” award at the Shaping Our Appalachian Region Gala in Prestonsburg over the weekend.
City Attorney Tracy Frye, who is one of the five powerhouse women who started the group several years ago to breathe life back into community, called the award an honor.
“It was very overwhelming,” she said. “I didn’t even have words for it. They played a video showing our work. We have some generally tough ladies involved in this organization, but it brought us to tears.”
Josh Ball, COO of SOAR, said about 400 organizations from the 54 Appalachian counties in Kentucky submitted applications for consideration for the various awards given at the event. He said Revitalize Russell was considered in several categories, but the selection committee “felt compelled to recognize them in this way.”
“We are very familiar with what they are doing and we recognize the efforts they’ve gone through to revive their downtown,” Ball said. “Hopefully, this will inspire other towns to take on the same task.”
Ball continued, “This is exactly what we’re looking for — people in their communities getting together, making things happen and creating a vision that’s bigger than any one person or thing.”
Frye said it was all a team effort.
“We have so many businesses coming to downtown and it’s almost all local people who have gotten involved to get our town back on track,” she said.
And Frye said she hopes to keep the momentum moving. She said a big win for downtown will be the Greenup County Farmers Market setting up shop across from the city building at the newly renovated space, starting on May 11.
She said the farmers market will come every Thursday from 4 p.m to 7 p.m. through October. She also said there will be live music, food trucks and more down there.
“It’s events like bring people downtown,” she said.
The space, Frye noted, was renovated wholly through community donations.