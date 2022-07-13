RUSSELL Multiple announcements were made on what is to come in Russell during Tuesday’s Revitalize Russell meeting.
A rendering of plans for a lot on Ferry Street was shown. The rendering are the plans for one of two lots the group is trying to enhance on the street.
A stage large enough for a small acoustic set will be wired with electricity. String lights, seasonal flowers and a seating area will be added to the area according to plans created by landscape architect Isaiah Everman and presented to the group by Sarah Gabbard.
A mural will be placed on a wall that will partially encircle the space. It will be handicap-accessible and relaxed enough so people can take their lunch or have their coffee in the space, Gabbard shared. The goal is to create a nice place for events and for people to gather that is nice, but not too formal, she said.
Tracy Frye told the group that the organization has already raised $60,000 for the project through fundraisers earmarked for the project. Frye also announced Tuesday that Revitalize Russell was awarded a $10,000 grant bringing the total to $70,000 ready to improve the space.
Gabbard said the estimated cost is $100,000. Frye added that they would fundraise the rest and would take grants as well.
This is the first of two lots on Ferry Street that the group is looking to revitalize and create new use for.
Anne Stephens shared about Greenup County Tourism’s progress on loading all of the county’s businesses and attractions onto a digital platform, Mapme.
Stephens said she hopes it becomes commonly used by area residents and those coming in from out of town. She added that it can be sent to family and friends who are coming to visit.
“We want everyone to be proud and share it with other people,” said Stephens.
Stephens encouraged everyone to get out and explore Greenup County as a whole using the app. She mentioned the two covered bridges in the county. Stephens encouraged the group to pack a picnic or grab lunch to-go at their favorite local restaurant in the county.
“Go somewhere in Greenup County you’ve never been before,” said Stephens.
Stephens added that it is important to acknowledge the different interests and areas within Greenup, but to not sector the county off.
Frye announced with the permission of Kristie Patterson that The Edge Business Center is at capacity.
Before the last large announcement, Frye took the floor again to address criticism of the Russell City Council, Appalachian Commerce & Development Corporation and Revitalize Russell. She made it clear, though, that she was speaking for herself and not necessarily on behalf of the other board members of Revitalize Russell.
Frye is the city attorney for Russell, too.
“We honestly just have some real ugliness out of a few people in this community,” said Frye.
Frye stated herself to be a blunt person, and as an attorney is used to being hated.
“So I want to address this school issue,” said Frye. “It’s been posted on Facebook that the (former Russell High) school was sold in an underhanded manner in a week. Complete, absolute falsehood. Not true. Cannot be proven. Absolutely false. It was discussed for months and months and months, there were three proposals made for that building by three different organizations. The only nonprofit proposal was from Appalachian Commerce and Development Company. The other two were for profit. They’re the only one of the three that had their financing in place. They’re the only one of the three that have been committed to this community for years. They’ve been here — their history, their reputation, the way they operate their businesses — above reproach. I will stand here all day long, and defend the character of these four women who have this corporation. I’m saying this because I need to get it off my chest, because to sit quietly, and watch the things that have been said about my city, the handful of council people who care about the city, and the accusations that have been made, that have not been able to be responded to and I couldn’t not say anything any longer.”
Following Frye’s time to vent, she introduced the four women of Appalachian Commerce and Development Corporation.
Gabbard, Patterson, Lori McCoy and Alona Gilliam took to the podium to share about their plans for the old high school building and to clarify misunderstandings and rumors around what the building will become.
Gabbard made a point that the idea that the full building was going to be a traditional museum was blown out of proportion and incorrect. Gabbard clarified what the building is hoped to bring to Russell should their plans comes to fruition.
A digitally interactive museum will be a part of the building along with a welcome center. However, Gabbard said the modernized museum will take up little space compared to the whole building.
An auditorium space in the back will hold concerts, dance recitals, theater performances and other entertainment. Retail shops and at least one restaurant are on the plans to be included as well, according to Gabbard.
“Good things are coming so we’re excited,” said Gabbard.
She shared the idea is to keep the focus on tourism and entertainment.
“We want to do a digital interactive experience that will kind of allow people to have a starting point in the building and push them through not only downtown Russell, but Russell as a whole and Greenup County, so that can be our visitors center,” said Gabbard. “So when the term museum was going out there, that’s not exactly what we’re talking about.”
Patterson said there is about 40,000 square feet to utilize. The plans all depend on state inspection, which is still underway, so somethings, especially details couldn’t be shared at Tuesday’s meeting as they could change based on the inspection. However the four women said they are all excited and ready to bring good things to Russell.
“It’s incredible,” said Patterson. “If we do everything we want to do ... incredible. and it will bring people downtown.”