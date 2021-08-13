BCHS class of 1970

The Boyd County High School Class of 1970 will have its 50-plus-1 reunion Aug. 20 and 21.  

Clasmates will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at the old High School.

Classmate-plus-one dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Ashland Elks Lodge.

For more information, visit the BCHS 1970 Graduation Class Reunion Information Facebook page or call Randy VanHoose at (606) 232-6741 or Pat Cheek at (606) 232-1139.

KDH/KDMC retirees

King’s Daughters Hospital and King’s Daughters Medical Center retirees annual employee-sponsored lunch will be at noon Aug. 27 at the American Legion Post 76, 405 20th St., Ashland. Attendees should bring a sack lunch and drink.

Fairview classes 1958-1963

Fairview High School class reunion for classes 1958-1963 will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Fairview Baptist Church’s community center.

For more information, text or call Marty Vannatter at (606) 923-6402 or Bonnie Campbell at (606) 831-7504 Bonnie Campbell.

All current COVID-19 rules will be observed. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

