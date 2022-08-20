BCHS Class of 1972
The 50th class reunion will be Sept. 23 and 24.
A meet and greet will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the high school commons. Light refreshments will be provided.
Dinner will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Ashland Elks Lodge. Cost is $25; checks should be mailed to: BCHS Class of ’72, 6760 Jordan Drive, Ashland, KY 41102. For more information, call Sheldon Wheeler at (606) 465-6836 or Janet Ingles at (606) 465-2259.
All-class reunion
Class members and guests are invited to a joint reunion of all Catlettsburg city schools from 1950 to 1974 at 2 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Catlettsburg School Gymnasium.
A program is planned for 3 p.m. and a meal will be served at 4 p.m.
Cost is $25 per person; deadline for payment is Aug. 25. Response is requested immediately, as there must be a minimum number of paid reservations to help this event be financially feasible. Low response may result in canclelation.
Send $25 registration to: CHS Reunion, C/O Bob Johnson, P.O. BOX1512, Catlettsburg, KY 41129