BCHS Class of 1972
The 50th class reunion will be Sept. 23 and 24.
A meet and greet will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the high school commons. Light refreshments will be provided.
Dinner will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Ashland Elks Lodge. Cost is $25; checks should be mailed to: BCHS Class of ’72, 6760 Jordan Drive, Ashland, KY 41102. For more information, call Sheldon Wheeler at (606) 465-6836 or Janet Ingles at (606) 465-2259.
GCHS Class of 1977
The reunion will be from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Jesse Stuart Lodge, Greenbo Lake State Park. Cost: Individual $40; couple $80.
Send payment by check to: David Bradley 818 Highland Ave., Flatwoods, KY 41139, or to pay electronically through Facebook Pay, go to Messenger and search for “David Bradley,” and follow instructions provided to pay with a debit or credit card.