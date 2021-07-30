Rucker-Artis
A reunion for the two families will be Sunday at Armco Park shelter house 8.
A meal will be served at noon. Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish.
BCHS class of 1970
The Boyd County High School Class of 1970 will have its 50-plus-1 reunion Aug. 20 and 21.
Classmates will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at the old High School.
Classmate-plus-one dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Ashland Elks Lodge.
For more information, visit the BCHS 1970 Graduation Class Reunion Information Facebook page or call Randy VanHoose at (606) 232-6741 or Pat Cheek at (606) 232-1139.
KDH/KDMC retirees
King’s Daughters Hospital and King’s Daughters Medical Center retirees annual employee-sponsored lunch will be at noon Aug. 27 at the American Legion Post 76, 405 20th St., Ashland. Attendees should bring a sack lunch and a drink.