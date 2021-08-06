BCHS class of 1970
The Boyd County High School Class of 1970 will have its 50-plus-1 reunion Aug. 20 and 21.
Clasmates will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at the old High School.
Classmate-plus-one dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Ashland Elks Lodge.
For more information, visit the BCHS 1970 Graduation Class Reunion Information Facebook page or call Randy VanHoose at (606) 232-6741 or Pat Cheek at (606) 232-1139.
KDH/KDMC retirees
King’s Daughters Hospital and King’s Daughters Medical Center retirees annual employee-sponsored lunch will be at noon Aug. 27 at the American Legion Post 76, 405 20th St., Ashland. Attendees should bring a sack lunch and a drink.
Blazer class of 1991
The Paul G. Blazer High School class of 1991 will have a reunion Aug. 13 through 15.
Events will begin on Friday at The Mill Tapas and Wine Bar. Saturday’s events include a family-friendly event at Central Park and a reception at Cheddar’s. The weekend will close with tours of the high school and a class photo.
For more information and to register, join the Paul G. Blazer High School Class of 1991 group on Facebook, email blazerclassof1991@gmail.com or visit blazerclassof91.wordpress.com.