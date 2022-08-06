Rucker-Artis

The reunion will be Sunday at Armco Park, Shelter No. 8. Attendees are asked to bring food and drinks for a meal at noon.

GCHS Class of 1982

Reunion will be the weekend of Aug. 19.

Class members will meet at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the school for a tour of the building. That evening tailgating is planned for the Greenup/Fleming County football game.

Dinner at Bellefonte Country Club will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 20. Class members are invited to bring one guest each. Cost is $35 per person; payment is due by Aug. 10.

Checks may be payable to: Greenup Class of 1982, Send to: C/O Pam Burke, 203 East St., Mount Washington, KY 40047, or on Venmo: @pburke64.

For more information, call (859) 983-9320.

