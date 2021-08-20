KDH/KDMC retirees
King’s Daughters Hospital and King’s Daughters Medical Center retirees annual employee-sponsored lunch will be at noon Saturday at the American Legion Post 76, 405 20th St., Ashland. Attendees should bring a sack lunch and a drink.
Fairview classes 1958-1963
Fairview High School class reunion for classes 1958-1963 will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Fairview Baptist Church’s community center.
For more information, text or call Marty Vannatter at (606) 923-6402 or Bonnie Campbell at (606) 831-7504 Bonnie Campbell.
All current COVID-19 rules will be observed. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.