ASHLAND The Paramount is looking to rebuild following loss due to the pandemic.
A series of cancellations began on March 13, 2020, and the venue eventually had to shut down completely.
Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order in December that limited capacity to 25 people. Executive Director Holly Canfield told the Ashland Rotary Club Monday that the theater then “waved the white flag.”
The Paramount Board of Directors “made the very difficult decision to lay off part of our staff, and we remained laid off until June 11 when we resumed full capacity.”
The first canceled performance was a Paramount Players production of Mamma Mia!
“It was devastating to the theater,” said Canfield.
Canfield recalled that in the spring of last year the thought was that venues would be closed for a couple weeks and then go back to normal. That was not the case.
“Quarters 2 through 4 of 2020, we had a combined revenue loss of greater than 70%,” said Canfield. “We held on for as long as we possibly could.”
The shutdown followed high hopes for the Paramount. In November and December of 2019, the outlook was bright — five sold-out shows and the best financial outlook in almost a decade set the Paramount up for success until the pandemic hit.
The Paramount held small socially distanced shows and drive-in concerts at points.
Now, the Paramount is back at full capacity. The majority of the staff is back, lacking one full-timer and one part-timer. There is brightness ahead, but Canfield is still weary in ways. The Delta variant has the possibility to derail plans and Canfield is aware of that.
“We’re at a place where we’re in uncertain territory,” said Canfield. “We’re not sure where we’re going to be with the Delta variant and it’s a scary time, but we still want to move ahead and be thinking like things about COVID-19 and the Delta variant and how it may continue to effect business in the few years to come.”
However, Canfield is hopeful and looking toward the future and possibilities.
“2022, if the Delta variant will hold out for us, we have some really, really great things coming,” she said.
The Paramount is welcoming shows back inside as well as outdoor programs.
It won’t be easy, the Paramount accumulated debt throughout the pandemic.
“We survived on a $250,000 FIVCO EDA Economics Development Association loan,” Canfield shared. “That got us through the really hard times of the COVID-19 pandemic. And then we have a $75,000 line of credit through Kentucky Farmers Bank that we are paying back.”
A grant from the Kentucky Arts Council allowed the venue to pay back a $32,000 loan and the Small Business Association has given the theater $470,646.81 through the Shuttered Venues Operators grant. Much of that money will go to utilities and salaries over the next year, according to Canfield. It will also help the Paramount move forward.
“We’re really excited to start building back,” said Canfield.
Canfield said she is looking forward to what’s to come for the theater as well as the possibilities of collaborating with Camp Landing.
She said she was shocked by the announcement. It was the first she had heard of a partnership, but looks forward to those conversations and the opportunities a partnership could present.
(606) 326-2652 |