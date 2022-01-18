ASHLAND The Huntington Symphony Orchestra will return to the Paramount Arts Center with another concert inspired by movie music.
"Cinematic Symphonies" will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 18, thanks to Benjamin Hawkey.
The Ashland man with a love for classical music brought the HSO to Ashland in 2019 to perform music from "Star Wars," of which he is a fan.
"I developed and pitched the new concert as soon as we wrapped up on the ‘Star Wars’ concert," Hawkey said. "I was selected on the HSO board in 2020, and so was fortunate to build the list of music to be performed, along with our maestro Kimo Furumoto, and new HSO director, Ian Jesse."
The show will feature music from such films and series as Harry Potter, Pirates of the Caribbean, Titanic, Apollo 13 and Jurassic Park.
Hawkey said the "Star Wars" concert sold 725 tickets, which he considers a success.
"This was, of course, Dec. 7, 2019, before the pandemic. I understand we live in different times, and that will definitely affect attendance," he said. "Regardless, 725 tickets sold for an orchestral performance had never been done before, making for a spectacular benchmark."
In addition to the evening concert, HSO will present a smaller concert in the morning for some local students, which Hawkey said is part of the side benefits to what he said he hopes will become a regular concert event.
"The concert bridges together not just the two cities of Huntington and Ashland, but the entire Tri-State," he said. "The influence of musicians from all over the country brought together to perform in Ashland's Paramount brings immense value to our arts scene that is growing in our city."
Hawkey said not only does he hope to continue to bring HSO back to Ashland for future concerts, he hopes to bring an international film festival to town eventually.
The Huntington Symphony Orchestra will present "Cinematic Symphonies" at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Paramount Arts Center. For ticket information, call the PAC box office at (606) 324-0007.